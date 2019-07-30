State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 975 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,371,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,568,000 after acquiring an additional 670,186 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,734,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,793,975. The stock has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.65. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $65.06 and a twelve month high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 198.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

