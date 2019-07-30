State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In related news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $231.71. 35,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,132. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.26. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $231.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

