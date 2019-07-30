State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,439,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,772,000 after purchasing an additional 683,417 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.19. 722,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,168. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $170.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.03. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

