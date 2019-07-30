State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $16.21 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,498 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.70. 194,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,378. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

