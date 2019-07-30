State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $17.27 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $17,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.15. 98,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,550. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

