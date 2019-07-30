State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.0% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $6,169,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 98.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Argus started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $3,537,128 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $113.12. 71,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

