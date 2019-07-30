State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,915.54. 137,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,323. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,873.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,606.27 and a 1-year high of $2,109.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,057.52.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

