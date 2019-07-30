State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in 3M were worth $76,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 3,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.6% during the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 4,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.26 per share, with a total value of $176,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.77.

MMM traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $177.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,370. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.