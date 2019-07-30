State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,091 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $32,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,130,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,659,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

D traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

