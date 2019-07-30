State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $25.58 Million Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.31% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $25,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,609,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 53,975 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 483,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 198,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,041.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sam Geha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $86,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,052 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ CY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 215,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,737. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

