State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 20,000 Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 3.87% of PetIQ worth $35,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 115.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 947,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 507,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 39.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 736,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 207,939 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

PETQ stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.07. 9,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,904. PetIQ Inc has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.31.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PETQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In other news, Director James Nathan Clarke acquired 31,031 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $872,591.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,691. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

