State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 50,932 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020,894 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,932 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $28,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1,628.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 49.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tech Square Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,187,342. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC raised Itau Unibanco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

