State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Holdings in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 666,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,713,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Corteva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,186,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,510,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,075,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,327,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CTVA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. 75,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,390. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Argus began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.