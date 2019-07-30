Status (SNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.65 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Status has a market cap of $72.18 million and approximately $20.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, Radar Relay and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00279853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.01550533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00117245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DEx.top, Bittrex, DDEX, Bancor Network, Tidex, Upbit, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Ovis, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, TOPBTC, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Poloniex, IDEX, ABCC, HitBTC, Livecoin, OOOBTC, Gate.io, ZB.COM, DragonEX, BigONE, Kucoin, OTCBTC, IDCM, GOPAX, OKEx, Koinex, Liqui, Binance, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, Neraex, Huobi and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.