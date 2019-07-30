Stealth Price Tops $0.0587 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. Stealth has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $6,635.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005575 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001389 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002606 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053502 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 32,756,131 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

