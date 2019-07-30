Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,108.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,793,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287,325. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

