Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sterlite Industries India Limited (NYSE:SLT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.59. Sterlite Industries India shares last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71.

About Sterlite Industries India (NYSE:SLT)

Sterlite Industries (India) Limited (Sterlite) is a non-ferrous metals and mining company. The Company operates in three segments: Copper, Phosphoric Acid and other business segment. Copper consists of manufacturing of copper cathode, continuous cast copper rod, anode slime and dore. The other business segment consists of Aluminium Foils.

