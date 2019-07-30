Stewardship Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SSFN)

Stewardship Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SSFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Stewardship Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of SSFN stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Stewardship Financial has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44.

Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Stewardship Financial had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter.

Stewardship Financial Company Profile

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

