Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Quest Diagnostics Put Options (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,362 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,353% compared to the typical volume of 80 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered International Container Terminal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

In other news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,761,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 272.5% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 40,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.46. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

