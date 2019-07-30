Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 8,708 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,963% compared to the typical volume of 172 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 341 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Cybg in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $13.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.04. 133,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,502.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $128.18.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Sipes sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,675,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,780,577.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $660,667.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,652,766.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,541 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,648. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. FMR LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,227,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,828,000 after buying an additional 898,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $53,247,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $67,944,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,628,000 after buying an additional 509,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,036,000 after buying an additional 507,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

