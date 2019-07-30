STPT (STPT) One Day Volume Tops $1.95 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. STPT has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STPT has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STPT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00283111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.01528971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00118660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,904,966 tokens. The official website for STPT is stp.network. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

