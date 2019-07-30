Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.51. 2,608,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,735,836. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.85.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

