Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given Neutral Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. GMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.47.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$38.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$35.53 and a 52-week high of C$55.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

