Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Superior Drilling Products to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock remained flat at $$0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. 29,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,637. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Separately, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

