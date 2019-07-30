sUSD Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $59,995.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00010212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00281882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.70 or 0.01546358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00117591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000635 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 1,188,450 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

