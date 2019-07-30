SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $275.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities to $275.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. FIG Partners cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.56.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.83. 250,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $177.70 and a 12 month high of $332.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.10, for a total transaction of $148,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,493. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total transaction of $44,807.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,696. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,101,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,307,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

