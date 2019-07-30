SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Increased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,780 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of SVB Financial Group worth $17,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 10,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.47.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.10, for a total value of $148,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,493. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Clendening acquired 900 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.12 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,316.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,696. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.07. 3,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,669. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $177.70 and a 1-year high of $332.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.00.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

