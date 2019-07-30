SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Up 3.4% This Week

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $576.19 or 0.05959006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001115 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.