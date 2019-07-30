Switcheo (SWTH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $12,752.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00281759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.01556776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00116951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022413 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Switcheo Token Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.