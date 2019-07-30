Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.64% of Sykes Enterprises worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 68.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3,276.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYKE traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,584. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYKE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

