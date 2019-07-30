Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.28. 26,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $56.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 174,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 127,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $574,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

