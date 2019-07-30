SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Update

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,833,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 9,780,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in SYSCO by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,752,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,323,000 after purchasing an additional 393,096 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after acquiring an additional 633,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,625,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,302,000 after acquiring an additional 197,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,459 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,749,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,410 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $69.63. 2,200,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,226. SYSCO has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.