T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.33.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,472,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,725 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 32.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,623,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $457,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,535 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 225.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,412,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,587,000 after acquiring an additional 978,972 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,423,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $443,835,000 after acquiring an additional 927,635 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 73.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,873,000 after acquiring an additional 657,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

