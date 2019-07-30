Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $378.09 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

Teekay stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,768. The stock has a market cap of $412.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.52. Teekay has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of analysts have commented on TK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Teekay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

