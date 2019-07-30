Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:TMPS) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, approximately 775 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32.

About Tempus Applied Solutions (OTCMKTS:TMPS)

Tempus Applied Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in aviation services. It deals with turnkey flight operations and offers customized design, engineering, and modification solutions and training services that support critical aviation mission requirements. It operates in a single segment: Flight Operations and Support.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempus Applied Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus Applied Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.