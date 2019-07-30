Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.5–0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $346-349 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.06 million.Tenable also updated its FY19 guidance to ($0.50-0.48) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Nomura increased their price target on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Macquarie began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.90.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.34. 477,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,421. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tenable has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $39.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $818,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $664,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,144. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

