Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,245,400 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 14,182,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TDC traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. 9,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,949. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.57 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.35 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

