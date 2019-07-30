Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Purchases Shares of 1,214 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.98. 369,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,909. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.19. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $176.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

