Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.74.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.76. The stock had a trading volume of 44,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $3,262,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,616.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $55,755,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,197,088.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325,815 shares of company stock valued at $163,586,246 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

