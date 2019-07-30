Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXRH. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.25. 14,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.11 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $992,439.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,881. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 962.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.