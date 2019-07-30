Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 120.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 101.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 68,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.84. 15,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.76. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Textron had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

