Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Cap of $686.78 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00010749 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $24.43 and $5.60. Tezos has a market cap of $686.78 million and $5.07 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015409 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $13.77, $51.55, $20.33, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $5.60, $50.98, $33.94, $18.94 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

