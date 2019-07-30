The European Investment Trust (LON:EUT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $803.28

The European Investment Trust Plc (LON:EUT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $803.28 and traded as low as $822.40. The European Investment Trust shares last traded at $822.40, with a volume of 6,666 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 803.57. The company has a market capitalization of $332.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The European Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.18%.

The European Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:EUT)

The European Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of Continental European securities. The Company’s investment portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as basic materials, consumer goods, consumer services, financials, healthcare, industrials, oil and gas, technology, telecommunications, utilities, and cash and other assets.

