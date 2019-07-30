The Independent Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:IIT)

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) declared a dividend on Monday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Independent Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 535.50 ($7.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 521.16. The Independent Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 5.34 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 776 ($10.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $294.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.28.

Get The Independent Investment Trust alerts:

About The Independent Investment Trust

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for The Independent Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Independent Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.