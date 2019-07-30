The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 570 ($7.45).

SGE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 651 ($8.51).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

LON SGE opened at GBX 735.60 ($9.61) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 791.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion and a PE ratio of 25.63. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 491.30 ($6.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 826 ($10.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Annette Court bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £10,071 ($13,159.55). Also, insider Cath Keers bought 40,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.76) per share, with a total value of £211,845.92 ($276,814.22).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.