Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.55.

TMO stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,024. The company has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.