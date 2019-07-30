Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.65.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. 37,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,272. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $70.93.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 78.52% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.