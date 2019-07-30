Thunder Token Market Capitalization Reaches $22.37 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $22.37 million and $3.30 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $576.05 or 0.05946985 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048725 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001073 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.