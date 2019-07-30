Timicoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (TMC)

Timicoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded 71.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Timicoin has a market capitalization of $132,555.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Timicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Timicoin has traded up 338.7% against the US dollar. One Timicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00279696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.02 or 0.01554423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00117529 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Timicoin Coin Profile

Timicoin was first traded on September 12th, 2013. Timicoin’s total supply is 317,149,560 coins. The Reddit community for Timicoin is /r/TimiHealth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Timicoin’s official Twitter account is @timihealth. The official website for Timicoin is timicoin.io.

Buying and Selling Timicoin

Timicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Timicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Timicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Timicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

