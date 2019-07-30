Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Beigene to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alcon in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,578. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $747.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 364.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.